Poll: Two thirds of Israeli Jews see U.S. embassy move positively

Israeli Arabs find the move risky.

May 14, 2018 20:15
A general view of Jerusalem's old city shows the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, October 25, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The United States took a positive step that is not risky when it moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Monday, a Geocartographical Institute poll taken for I24 News found.

The poll found that among Jews, 66% called the move positive, 19% risky, six percent neither positive nor risky, and nine percent had no opinion.

Among Israeli Arabs, only six percent called the move positive, 48% said it was risky, 16% said neither positive nor risky and 30% said they had no opinion.

When asked where a Palestinian capital should be if a Palestinian state is established, 57% of Israeli Arabs said east Jerusalem, 12% Ramallah and others said they had no opinion, it should be elsewhere, or they opposed such a state.

Among Israeli Jews, 21% said they opposed a Palestinian state, 27% said its capital should be in Ramallah, 23% said it should be in Gaza, 10% said it should be in east Jerusalem, five percent in the Jerusalem suburb Abu Dis, and 15% said they had no opinion.


