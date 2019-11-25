The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pompeo is right, the settlements are not illegal

But statements alone can’t survive without acts on the ground.

By YIGAL DILMONI  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 22:44
A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank February 15, 2017 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank February 15, 2017
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Some were surprised by the historic statement US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made regarding the recognition that the establishment of Israeli settlements in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley does not contravene international law. They are certainly not legal experts who are familiar with international law. If they were, they would not have been surprised.
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, on the other hand, is a long-time jurist. Decades of law practice have brought him to see the legal truth: the settlements do not contravene international law. When he promoted this important move, along with President Donald Trump, that truth was in front of his eyes.
For many generations, we have believed that the Land of Israel has always belonged to the people of Israel, and we have been granted this right and duty. For many years, the Yesha Council (the umbrella organization representing communities in Judea and Samaria) has been leading the approach that even from a legal perspective, there is no impediment to Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria.
This is not a detached, independent opinion. It relies on well reasoned and well founded legal positions. Already in 1917, British foreign minister Arthur James Balfour declared that, “His Majesty’s government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people” – and later, the League of Nations declared that it recognized the Jewish people’s historical connection to the Land of Israel and justified the rebuilding of the national home here.
This statement has legal validity, which is still in place today. Prof. Eugene Rostow, who served as US undersecretary of state, and with him other senior jurists, unanimously stated that these League of Nations provisions remained in effect on the territories of western Israel as long as there was no other arrangement for sovereignty – and they also allow the establishment of Jewish settlements on public lands in all parts of the Land of Israel.
However, statements alone can’t survive without acts on the ground. David Ben-Gurion thought so, too, when he founded the State of Israel. This is how we operate today.
For years, the settlement leadership stood with the Israeli government and worked steadily and strongly to build settlements and cities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. Leftist organizations and hostile governments have acted against us; terrorist organizations have attacked us and murdered our children. Despite all that, for 52 years, we have steadfastly and stubbornly succeeded in establishing more than 150 communities and 24 councils and municipalities in which about half a million Israelis live. The rate of growth of the Israeli population here is 4% per year, twice the average of the entire State of Israel. This is a continuation of the Zionist vision of the return of the people of Israel to its country and the return of the Jewish people to the land of Judea and Samaria.
Even today, we must not rest on our laurels and take the time to smell the roses of these declarations, as positive as they may be. The American recognition of the legality of settlements is dramatic and important, but it places us in charge of the future of the region. We do not have the privilege of lingering around with just the declaration; our job is to move forward and build another level on the legal and physical foundations in the field.
Two major challenges are facing us ahead of building the next level and ahead of future development: applying Israeli sovereignty in the area, along with developing infrastructure and economics to improve the quality of life of the residents living here.
Today, as in the past, the Yesha Council is working with the government on all fronts to advance this vision. Already today, master plans are being made that take into account the entire region for decades to come, in the areas of transportation, roads, electricity, water, economy and environmental protection. Everyone is being made aware of our complete right to the Land of Israel and of our concern for the entire population of the region, including residents of the Palestinian Authority. The development of the area is the guarantee of a better life for both sides, which will allow for a common discourse for each process later on.
Such a broad view, which claims that the right to the land must also include a concern for the future, is our practical compass – and it comes with many obligations. We welcome the historic American declaration, and those that preceded it, but the practical actions – sovereignty and development – must be advanced by Israel.
As we’ve been doing all these years, we’re here to do it now.
The writer is director-general of the Yesha Council.


Tags israeli settlement Balfour Declaration Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by