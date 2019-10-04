Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'Post-it notes of antiquity’ might reveal names of Ancient Judean soldiers

A specific imaging technology known as "multispectral" is uncovering hidden writing on 2,000-year-old potsherds.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 11:37
1 minute read.
'Post-it notes of antiquity’ might reveal names of Ancient Judean soldiers

THE SECOND Temple, model in the Israel Museum, 2008.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Names and titles of soldiers who fought in the First Jewish Revolt against the Romans (C.E. 66-70) might soon be revealed thanks to new research by a George Washington University professor, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

A specific imaging technology known as "multispectral" is uncovering hidden writing on 2,000-year-old potsherds.

According to Chris Rollston from the G.W. Department of Classical and Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations, the results are going to shed light on previously unknown details on the period that led to the destruction of the Second Temple.

"It's difficult to know exactly when these inscriptions were written, but my sense is they were written sometime during the decade or two right prior to fall of Judea to the Romans," Rollston said in a statement quoted by Newsweek. "These are inscriptions from this really pivotal period in what we know as ancient Judea."

The professor explained that these kinds of pottery fragments, whose scientific name is ostraca, could be considered a form of "post-it notes of antiquity," since people used them to write short pieces of information.

The pieces that are currently being studied were discovered about 50 years ago in the Levant, but only recent technological developments allowed researchers to detect the faded inscriptions.

"The ink is carbon-based and was made, in part, using ancient ash. Some of the ink is really clear, but some of it is faded," Rollston explained. "Multispectral imaging is capable of enhancing the ink so that one can read it more readily. During the past five to 10 years, multispectral imaging has really been front and center in the decipherment of ancient writings made with ink."


Related Content

Wine (Illustrative)
October 4, 2019
First wine drinking half-marathon comes to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings