The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Praying during the pandemic shows unity to be found in the solitude

Largely stripped of its social trimmings, the act of communal prayer, which can be rife with distractions, was reduced to its core, fundamental purpose.

By MICHAEL FREUND  
APRIL 23, 2020 13:00
I NEVER imagined that praying on a porch could be an act of defiance (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
I NEVER imagined that praying on a porch could be an act of defiance
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Over the course of the past month, as the sun began to set each Friday afternoon, casting a brilliant sweep of colors across the firmament, the sliding doors of various apartments would slowly crack open, giving way to a series of occupants as they emerged into the spring air.
With a prayer book in hand, each one put aside their daily concerns and worries, such as the anxieties of life under lockdown, and joined together for a plenum of the porches.
It was time to welcome Shabbat, and even if the threat of COVID-19 prevented us from huddling together, it would not stand in the way of a group of Jews determined to pray in unison albeit at a safe distance from one another.
There was the gentleman on one of the higher floors, an older man, who carried himself with a certain dignity, donning a suit and swaying softly amid the supplications. Several floors below, a teenage boy with tzitzit dangling down nearly to his knees, rocked back and forth with all the energy and certainty of youth. There were non-religious Israelis too who stood smiling at the scene, some of them clearly moved, occasionally joining in the bursts of song.
The designated cantor did his best to energize the worshippers, chanting all the familiar tunes that until just recently could be heard inside synagogues throughout the land but were now confined to batches of balconies.
He began with Yedid Nefesh, the powerful poem attributed to Rabbi Elazar Azikri, a 16th-century Safed kabbalist descended from Spain’s exiled Jews. The words, though written nearly 500 years ago, continue to resonate, even more so during the current pandemic.
“Beloved of the soul, merciful Father,” it begins, before expressing the soul’s love-sick yearning for its Creator and offering a plaintive plea, “Please God, heal her now by showing her Your tender radiance.”
With the participants spread out over a relatively large space, the volume of the collective melody was somewhat uneven, but what it lacked in audibility was more than made up for by the intensity of the effort.
Indeed, as the service continued, a certain mood seemed to set in, one that encapsulated the mix of emotions that has gripped us all since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
ON THE one hand, each of us was physically partitioned from the rest, unable to exchange greetings or even chat, yet nonetheless we had all been thrust into the same circumstances, the same bewildering situation.
Oddly enough, there was unity to be found in the solitude, a sense of shared purpose that seemed to span the separation and even annul it.
At the same time, while our voices merged into a symphony of song, there was still an intimacy to be found in the unison.
Largely stripped of its social trimmings, the act of communal prayer, which can be rife with distractions, was reduced to its core, fundamental purpose.
So with a little bit of extra verve, we recited Ana BeKoach, the short paragraph that precedes the Lecha Dodi prayer, “Please, by the power of Your great right hand, set the captive nation free.” Confined to our homes, for all those present the verse surely took on an added layer of meaning.
I never imagined that praying on a porch could be an act of defiance, a show of fortitude, faith and even strength in the face of calamity, and yet that is precisely what these gatherings were.
Amid all the agony and suffering brought on by the corona crisis, the glimmer of hope offered each week by this collaborative undertaking that brought neighbors and strangers together is something that will undoubtedly be related one day to a future generation which may find it difficult to fathom.
Though far from ideal in the eyes of Jewish law, the prayer on the terraces was the only arrangement possible given the restrictions in place, which it appears the government has now begun to lift.
I’d like to believe that for that month or two when we were compelled to welcome Shabbat from our balconies, our Father in heaven was looking down on His children and taking pride in their determination.
At the close of the service we sang Adon Olam, which culminates with a sentiment that was truly fitting for the occasion, “The Lord is with me, I shall not fear; my body and soul from harm He will keep.”
And so, as the afternoon gave way to evening and our prayers soared heavenward, the disappearance of the Sun behind the horizon served as a timely reminder for us all: Every sunset is merely a prelude to the dawn that will most certainly follow.
The writer is founder and chairman of Shavei Israel (shavei.org), which assists lost tribes and hidden Jewish communities to return to the Jewish people.


Tags Judaism prayer Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by