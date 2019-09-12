Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Teacher kicks out student because of egg allergy

The preschool teacher told the student's mother that if anything happened to him at school it was the parents' responsibility, not hers.

By
September 12, 2019 19:54
1 minute read.
A CLASSROOM

A CLASSROOM. (photo credit: REUTERS)

An Israeli preschooler who is allergic to eggs was asked to leave his school after the class' "helper" resigned, and his teacher refused to take responsibility for him because of his food allergy, Channel 12 reported.

Eggs, according to the FDA, is one of the top eight most common food allergens.

The child's mother Naomi (a pseudonym provided by Channel 12) said that the helper sent a message to announce her departure, then the preschool teacher called her moments later to say that she was not prepared to take responsibility for the child if something were to happen to him because of his food allergy, Channel 12 reported.

"When I got to the preschool the teacher went outside to speak on the phone and returned with the administrator. She then went inside the school and wrote a letter saying that [my son] could stay at the school, but the responsibility for him wasn't hers, it was the parents. And if something happened to him, it was [our] responsibility," Naomi told Channel 12.

Channel 12 reached out to the preschool teacher who declined to comment.

In the end, Naomi decided to pull her son out of the school, telling Channel 12, "I'm afraid of losing my child."

While food allergies are not common in Israel, they are a growing phenomenon worldwide. Israel's Ministry of Health said on its website that the estimated growth rate of food allergies among toddlers and preschoolers was 3-5% and in school-aged children 1-2%.

The ministry also said "the most common allergic illnesses in Israel are allergic rhinitis, asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic sensitivity to foods, drugs and insect venom," and that 25-40% of Israelis suffer from an allergic condition.

In July 2018, the Knesset passed a law that required educational institutions have epinephrine injections for children with allergies in case of emergency.

Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Moscow o
September 12, 2019
On the eve of voting, Netanyahu in Sochi praises cooperation with Russia

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut