June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Pre-military academy that led deadly field trip to close temporarily

Ten of the academy's students died in flash floods in April.

By
June 7, 2018 19:07
1 minute read.
Dozens of teenagers gathering in memory of those killed in Tzafit canyon flood disaster

Dozens of teenagers gathering in circles Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, in memory of those killed in the Tzafit canyon flood disaster.. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

The Bnei Zion pre-military academy in Tel Aviv will be closed temporarily, after the disastrous field trip it conducted in April in which 10 of its students died in flash floods.

The pre-army preparatory council proposed on Thursday that Bnei Zion rebuild itself in a transparent public process of which the council will be part and that until that process is completed, the institute should remain closed.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“The council sees great value in the continued existence of Bnei Zion as part of the preparatory programs system,” the council’s board of directors stressed.

The council’s decision was passed on to representatives of the Education Ministry.

The deadly incident triggered questions over why the trip went ahead despite warnings about the severe weather conditions.

Last month, the police recommended that the state prosecutor indict the principal of the academy, Yuval Kahan, for causing death by negligence and tour guide Aviv Bradichiv for manslaughter.

The two have blamed each other for the tragedy.



“You did not inform me that we were changing the route, you did not inform me that you received an email from the Meteo-tech company warning of floods on the morning of the disaster,” Kahan said to Bradichiv, according to Channel 10 News.

Bradichiv replied: “You knew everything and did not want to cancel the trip.”

Kahan announced his resignation a week after the disaster occurred, expressing his pain and sorrow over the tragedy and acknowledging that he had lost the trust of all those involved in the program.


Related Content

Israeli Air Force F15 planes.
June 7, 2018
Watch: IAF drills deep-Gaza raids, day before border standoff

By JONATHAN WEBER ROSEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut