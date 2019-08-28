President Rivlin offers support to IDF in spot Rina Shnerb was killed

President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday visited the location where 17-year-old Rina Schnerb was killed last week, near the Dolev settlement in the West Bank, and offered his support to the IDF soldiers working to keep the area safe.



"Even with the grinding routine in this difficult sector, we must ensure that force readiness is not compromised," Rivlin said upon meeting with the IDF's Judea and Samaria Division, according to the President's Residence. "You and your commanders are keeping us safe here in a way that is admirable, with a sense of mission and an understanding of the importance of what you do. You are an example for all of us, and I thank you all."

The Judea and Samaria Division troops are stationed near Danny Spring, which is where Rina Shnerb was killed on Friday in a terror attack, and is named for Danny Gonen, who was murdered there four years ago."Earlier this week, the president visited Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital where the father of the family, Rabbi Eitan, and his son Dvir, both of whom were wounded in the attack, are recovering from their injuries and consoled them on the loss of Rina ז"ל and wished them a full and speedy recovery," the press statement said. Eitan was expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });