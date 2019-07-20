Presidential advisor accused of corruption

President Reuven Rivlin speaks at his Residence in Jerusalem, following his discussions with party's members, who arrived to deliver their recommendations for prime minister. Jerusalem, Apr 15, 2019.
A senior advisor to Israel’s President, Ze'ev Dolinsky, was questioned this week under suspicion of using his position to receive favors in exchange for promoting other’s interests, Hevrat Hahadashot reported Saturday.
Mr. Dolinsky, who was named as the suspect in question on Saturday morning, has worked along side President Ruven Rivlin for almost two decades.
The President's Residence said that they had been updated on the details of the incident and stressed that President Rivlin had no connection to the matters under investigation.
Mr. Dolinsky, along with a partner, is suspected of helping an Israeli company market a drug developed to treat hepatitis in several African countries whilst receiving a fixed salary from the company in return.
The suspect was interrogated for a number of hours on Friday and Saturday, during which, he claimed that he only had these dealings when Rivlin served as speaker of the Knesset and not in his current capacity.
After questioning, Mr. Dolinsky was released to house arrest for five days and was also removed from his position in the President's Residence.
The suspect's actions “were completely legal,” attorney Sassi Gas said. “Everything that he did was according to the law, he even reported to the tax authorities as required.”
According to Gas, the police are still investigating whether Mr. Dolinsky actually broke the law.
