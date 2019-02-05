Prime Minister Netanyahu is unwell - Tuesday meetings cancelled

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a lone soldier event in Tel Aviv on January 24, 2019.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not feeling well and as a result will not be meeting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen who is now in Israel, nor will he visit an IDF drill of the Givati brigade, his office informed the press on Monday night.
The drill was meant to practice a possible scenario of conflict with the Hezbollah terrorist group, the Prime Minister's office said that recently Netanyahu was said to hold too many visits in the IDF which are then photographed and used by the media.
Austrian President Van der Bellen arrived with a delegation of over 50 members, including his wife, H.E. Ms. Doris Schmidaue to Jerusalem on Monday to a formal planting ceremony hosted by Keren Kayemet LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).
The event took place at the Grove of Nations where over 100 past and present leaders from around the world have planted a tree throughout the years as a symbol of friendship, peace and continuity.
In a recent interview he gave the Likud television social media presence Netanyahu said he is in good health and enjoys swimming and weight lifting.
