Netanyahu: Settlement annexation after election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to backtrack from plans to annex West Bank settlements this week when he told a crowd at a Likud rally in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday night that he would exercise sovereignty over all settlements after the March 2 election. Netanyahu said the annexation would only occur if he formed the next government. He contrasted himself with his opponent, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who said he would implement US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan with international approval. The prime minister said Gantz meant that he would only annex settlements if the European Union approved, as well as the Joint List, whose support Gantz could need to build a governing coalition."We are making peace not out of weakness, but out of strength," Netanyahu told the crowd, sounding like his 1996 election slogan, "making peace secure."Netanyahu recounted his success in bringing home Naama Issachar from Moscow and his meeting with the leader of Sudan and promised the crowd "more surprises." He warned that if he did not win, the Left would come to power and implement its former policies."I stopped Israel withdrawing to pre-1967 lines and dividing Jerusalem," he said.Bashing former US President Barack Obama, Netanyahu said "what is really hard is standing up to an American president for eight years," but what is really easy is voting Likud.