Prince Charles meets Reuven Rivlin

Charles, Prince of Wales, met with President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday morning at the President’s Residence ahead of the Fifth International Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem.Among others, Charles was accompanied by the Chief Rabbi of the Commonwealth Ephraim Mirvis. According to the British Embassy, the prince also met with two Holocaust survivors, George Sheffy and Martha Weiss, at the Israel Museum.
The heir-apparent to the British throne has been to Jerusalem twice, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, in 2016 and 1995, to attend the funerals of president Shimon Peres and prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, respectively.The queen has never visited Israel. However, her husband, Prince Philip, has been to visit his mother’s grave on the Mount of Olives. His mother, Princess Alice of Greece, hid a Jewish woman named Rachel Cohen and two of her children during the Holocaust, and is recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Gentile.Last year, Prince William came to Israel, in the first-ever official visit to Israel by a member of the British Royal Family.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.
.@PresidentRuvi welcomes Prince Charles at start of his first official visit. Expresses ‘deep appreciation’ HRH has come to mark 75 years since liberation of camps and adds: “We still expect your mother to come” @ClarenceHouse @chiefrabbi pic.twitter.com/g9xPIqJ95g— Justin Cohen (@CohenJust) January 23, 2020
