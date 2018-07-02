Prince William says he is dedicated to bring about Mideast peace

Britian's Prince William meets with Presidents Reuven Rivlin.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
According to a report in the Sunday Mirror, Prince William has returned to the UK following his trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories determined to bring peace.
Despite the policy of the British royal family to refrain from political or diplomatic intervention, the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly deeply moved by his visit to the region.
"This is the start of something new," Prince William said, according to a palace aide who spoke with the Sunday Mirror. "I will forever honor my commitments to the people I have met.” According to the report, he is hoping to dedicate himself to the cause of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Last week, the duke became the first ever member of the British royal family to pay an official visit to Israel. He met with President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Prince William visited a variety of different sites across Israel, including the Western Wall and Yad Vashem, and played soccer with youths in both Jaffa and in Ramallah.
On his first day in Israel, he met with Rivlin and told him that he was "hoping that peace in the area can be achieved. So I'm very much looking forward to really absorbing and understanding the different issues, the different cultures, the different religions."
When Prince William met with Abbas later in the week, he told him that "My sentiments are the same as yours in hoping that there is a lasting peace in the region."