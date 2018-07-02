July 02 2018
|
Tammuz, 19, 5778
|
Prince William says he is dedicated to bring about Mideast peace

On his first day in Israel last week, he met with President Reuven Rivlin and told him that he was hoping that peace in the area can be achieved.

By
July 2, 2018 05:51
1 minute read.
Prince William says he is dedicated to bring about Mideast peace

Britian's Prince William meets with Presidents Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)

 
According to a report in the Sunday Mirror, Prince William has returned to the UK following his trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories determined to bring peace.

Despite the policy of the British royal family to refrain from political or diplomatic intervention, the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly deeply moved by his visit to the region.

"This is the start of something new," Prince William said, according to a palace aide who spoke with the Sunday Mirror. "I will forever honor my commitments to the people I have met.” According to the report, he is hoping to dedicate himself to the cause of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Last week, the duke became the first ever member of the British royal family to pay an official visit to Israel. He met with President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Prince William visited a variety of different sites across Israel, including the Western Wall and Yad Vashem, and played soccer with youths in both Jaffa and in Ramallah.

On his first day in Israel, he met with Rivlin and told him that he was "hoping that peace in the area can be achieved. So I'm very much looking forward to really absorbing and understanding the different issues, the different cultures, the different religions."

When Prince William met with Abbas later in the week, he told him that "My sentiments are the same as yours in hoping that there is a lasting peace in the region."



