Karnit Flug joins Israel Democracy Institute as VP of research

Former Bank of Israel governor Prof. Karnit Flug joined the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Wednesday as vice president for research in the fields of government and economics.
As part of her job, Flug will address the fundamental challenges of government and economic systems by focusing on areas of research related to prosperity and economic strength, economic mobility, productivity and long-term growth.
Among the other areas that will be under her responsibility at the institute: improving the effectiveness of the civil service, understanding and supporting the preparation of government and business sectors for the future job market, leading long-term research-based projects to improve the functioning of government and its economic structures.
Flug has spent almost her entire career at the Bank of Israel, previously serving as deputy governor and director of the bank’s research department, a position she held for a decade prior to succeeding Stanley Fischer as acting governor in July 2013.
"Karnit brings an extraordinary experience and knowledge in the fields of government and the economy, and her joining the institute is a significant asset that will contribute to the Institute's work in improving processes in the government and the economy," said IDI President Yohanan Plesner.
Flug said she expects to use her time at IDI to improve decision-making processes in government systems, to enhance the effectiveness of the civil service, and to a forward-looking socioeconomic policy.
She hopes her work will help "achieve inclusive and sustainable growth for the benefit of all Israeli citizens."
