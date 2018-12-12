NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Protests against government inaction on violence against women continue

Another women rally against domestic violence has taken place on Wednesday in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

By ALON EINHORN
December 12, 2018 12:02
Women protested the government's inaction on violence against women for a second day Wednesday, after a women was murdered in Acre Tuesday.

Four protesters gathered at the entrance to Jerusalem, managing to block traffic on one of the city's major arteries, and more held demonstrations in Tel Aviv.

In the Knesset, the Chairman of the National Criticism Committee, MK Shelly Yachimovich held a moment of silence in solidarity with the struggle against violence against women during a meeting with IDF Ombudsman Res. Maj. Gen. Eytan Brick Wednesday.

"Yesterday another woman was murdered. Twenty-five since the beginning of the year and 200,000 are subjected to daily terror," said Yachimovich.


Following the rally on Wednesday, two demonstrators were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.


 


