The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Psychologists, social workers to be considered 'essential workers'

About half of the people in these jobs have gone on leave since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, impacting the services provided to at-risk children and youth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2020 01:01
An Israeli woman and a child sit at a playground near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls on the first day of the school year in Nahal Oz (photo credit: AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli woman and a child sit at a playground near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls on the first day of the school year in Nahal Oz
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN)
Educational psychologists, social workers and youth leadership workers will be returning to work after new emergency regulations were signed on Tuesday night stating that these workers are considered as essential workers, according to Channel 12 news.
Professionals in these categories will return to work completely. About half of the people in these jobs have gone on leave since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, impacting the services provided to at-risk children and youth.
The change was made after the Ministry of Justice's inter-ministerial coordinator to prevent juvenile delinquency, Michal Gold, and the Israel National Council for the Child stated that the severe lack of these workers was causing substantial damage to the care and location of at-risk children and youth.
The new regulations were supported by the welfare minister, education minister and interior minister.
Despite several branches of welfare services being listed as 'essential,' a designation which allows them to operate during the coronavirus outbreak, 60% of social workers in the field of domestic abuse are not working, reported Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, in late March.
There was a 5% increase in reports of domestic abuse in February, when the coronavirus outbreak began, compared with the same period last year, N12 news reported in March.
“These social workers perform critical and unique services that respond to populations that without regular treatment may very well be harmed or harm others,” the Social Workers Union warned in March.
Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.


Tags children youth Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by