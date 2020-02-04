Public lobbying group working to break up economic monopolies

The Lobby 99 nonprofit organization that lobbies for public interest causes says it is currently fighting import monopolies in order to bring down the cost of living, as well as continuing its efforts to prevent the strengthening of the monopoly over natural gas. Lobby 99 is a crowdfunded initiative which uses the contributions of its members to lobby in various ways to redress socioeconomic problems facing the country, as determined by its membership. The organization has successfully lobbied to better regulate the activities of corporate lobbyists, for increased taxes against the Israel Chemicals Company which extracts minerals from the Dead Sea, and for reforms in the banking sector. Paying members of Lobby 99 donate whatever sum of money they wish to once a month in return for which they get a vote in which issues the organization will tackle. It deals only with socioeconomic concerns since consensus on such issues is much easier to find than for political, diplomatic, and religious matters.Currently in its sights is the domination of sectors of the import market, the Schestowitz Company and the Diplomat Group. Schestowitz for example has more than 50 percent control of the toothpaste import market, resultant from its status as an exclusive importer of Colgate Palmolive products. This has greatly increased the price of toothpaste and other toiletry products in Israel, contributing to the extremely high cost of living the country experiences. Lobby 99 is lobbying for Israel’s Antitrust Commissioner to break open Schestowitz’s control of the toiletries market, and allow other importers to import productsLobby 99 is also fighting a legal battle against the purchase of pipeline infrastructure by the Delek Group which would tighten its control over the natural gas market, where the Israel Electric Company already pays an extremely high price for the gas it uses compared to other global markets, thereby significantly increasing consumers’ electricity bills. “In democracy there is a flaw. If you have interest groups they will always influence more than the dispersed public. Someone lobbying MKs, ministers, giving information, the chances for their interests to be met is higher than those not lobbying. Lobby 99 currently has 6,200 members who make a monthly donation, and its annual budget for 2020 will be some NIS 3.5 million. It says it does not take any contributions from companies and corporate interests, and the maximum monthly donation is NIS 1,500. Members get a chance twice a year to submit suggestions as to what they want Lobby 99 to tackle, and the organization then looks into the suggestions and comes up with a list of what is feasible to do and puts the list to a vote of the entire membership. The next vote is scheduled for before Passover. “The fact that for first time there is democratic organization, representing the general public, not dealing only with socioeconomic issues and not with political issues, gives members the power to chose issues to address,” There is a flaw in democracy because when you have interest groups they will always have greater influence than the unorganized general public, so someone lobbying MKs, ministers and government officials and passing them information has a higher chance for their interests to be addressed than those who do not lobby,” said Lobby 99 CEO Linor Deutsch. “We are improving democracy and giving a voice to the general public, twice a year, not just once every four years, and we have seen that money from the general public can overcome money from corporate interests in lobbying for the interests of the public.”