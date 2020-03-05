Purim 2020 events: Double Purim power

1) Three-ring Purim celebration
Party all night into the morning in three different halls: Leo Model, Vertigo and Kolban – and in addition, the yard,
which will serve as a forth hall.
The evening will feature live music by the popular Marsh Dondurma band. Active since 2005 and comprised of 16 talented musicians, they will power the festivities with a variety of musical styles.
Additional entertainment will be provided by some of the best local best DJs: Eitan Hasid and Yoav Saban, Gili Golomb, Yotam Elal,
Hadar Sharir and Avi.A, plus a special trance room
will feature Yogev Haruvi DJ and Didj.
There will be a Megillah reading in the morning, a food
and beverage bar, open stage and good vibes.
It all takes place from 9 p.m. on March 10 to 5 a.m. on March 11
at the Gerard Behar Center, 11 Bezalel St. NIS 48 to NIS 80. 2) BoogiYah: Ladies-only Boogie
Enjoy a trio of the top local women DJs: Limor Levin (“LimLim”), Sarit Green and Shoshana Hadar Sharir.
The event will be made memorable with shmoozing, music, dance, a refreshments bar for food and drink, open stage and good spirits – plus a Megillah reading in the morning.
Join the action from 9 p.m. on March 10 to 5 a.m. on March 11
at Beit Navon, 59 Haneviim St., NIS 45 to 70. Info about both events: www.boogienights.co.il
or (02) 566-0018 or 052-860-8084.
(Photo: Yoanna Blikman)
Party all night into the morning in three different halls: Leo Model, Vertigo and Kolban – and in addition, the yard,
which will serve as a forth hall.
The evening will feature live music by the popular Marsh Dondurma band. Active since 2005 and comprised of 16 talented musicians, they will power the festivities with a variety of musical styles.
Additional entertainment will be provided by some of the best local best DJs: Eitan Hasid and Yoav Saban, Gili Golomb, Yotam Elal,
Hadar Sharir and Avi.A, plus a special trance room
will feature Yogev Haruvi DJ and Didj.
There will be a Megillah reading in the morning, a food
and beverage bar, open stage and good vibes.
It all takes place from 9 p.m. on March 10 to 5 a.m. on March 11
at the Gerard Behar Center, 11 Bezalel St. NIS 48 to NIS 80. 2) BoogiYah: Ladies-only Boogie
Enjoy a trio of the top local women DJs: Limor Levin (“LimLim”), Sarit Green and Shoshana Hadar Sharir.
The event will be made memorable with shmoozing, music, dance, a refreshments bar for food and drink, open stage and good spirits – plus a Megillah reading in the morning.
Join the action from 9 p.m. on March 10 to 5 a.m. on March 11
at Beit Navon, 59 Haneviim St., NIS 45 to 70. Info about both events: www.boogienights.co.il
or (02) 566-0018 or 052-860-8084.
(Photo: Yoanna Blikman)