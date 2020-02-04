The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rabbi Yuval Cherlow: A woman may break the glass at a wedding

The Rabbi also suggests women might be able to read the ketubah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 17:33
A GLASS of wine is poured during a Jewish wedding ceremony. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A GLASS of wine is poured during a Jewish wedding ceremony.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Rabbi Yuval Cherlow is of the opinion that a woman may break the glass in her Jewish wedding as it is a Jewish custom meant to remind the participants of the destruction of the temple in Jerusalem and not Jewish religious law, Kipa reported on Tuesday.
The Rabbi also suggests women might be able to read the ketubah, the legal deed which cements the marriage from a Jewish religious point of view, lead the service and even bless over the ring or the dress as a man blesses over his tallit (prayer shawl).
He objects to the practice of the man and woman exchanging rings but argues that if done after the ceremony it is not forbidden.
The reason for the objection is that the act of putting on a ring is an act of ownership, and would mean that the woman "owns" the man. Among some Haredi groups men do not wear wedding rings, while being married, because of that.



Tags weddings jewish law
