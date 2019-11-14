NYC Conference
Rabin’s grandson slams recent clash with PIJ; Yair Netanyahu slams Rabin

In the video, Rabin calls Likud supporters and members “the cowards of peace” and says that “the Likud is deathly afraid of peace.”

YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
The grandson of late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Jonathan Benartzi, slammed the results of the recent clash between the IDF and Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Twitter on Thursday.
“I pray that this is the last [round of] fighting in which the people of Israel get information and directions from [Justice Minister Amir] Ohana…and the other midgets and Lilliputians [who serve Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” he wrote.

“The people of Israel elected [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz and [co-party member Gabi] Ashkenazi to run the show – military leaders and not scarecrows who hold printed guidelines.”
In response, Yair Netanyahu wrote “regards from [your] grandfather” and included a video produced by Halamish, a self-described ultra-orthodox group committed to Jewish settlement in the West Bank.
In the speech, Rabin points out the lack of any rockets fired from the Gaza Strip as evidence that the warnings against allowing the PLO to arrive at the Gaza Strip from North Africa were unfounded.
The video is misleading, however, because the title is: “Rabin promises that there won’t be rockets from Gaza,” while in the speech, he is saying that there have been no rockets so far.  
Rabin was assassinated by Yigal Amir in 1995, after speaking at a rally held in Tel Aviv to support the Oslo Peace Accords.
The Twitter thread erupted to violent toxic messages, as users alternately slammed Benartzi for allegedly not having any merit other than being the grandson of Rabin, and slammed the young Netanyahu for alleged rudeness and crimes.
               


