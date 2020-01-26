Rainbow over Israel brings welcomed break from weeks of storms

"I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life" - Genesis, 9:13-16 In the past few weeks, Israelis have been suffering from one of the harshest winters the country has seen in almost 30 years. rains, icy temperatures, thunderstorms, floods and snow flakes have left many to wonder when we would finally get to see a ray of sun again. Weather-related road accidents have killed over 10 people since the beginning of January and authorities across the country have called residents to remain vigilant and to follow all safety and emergency guidelines. But, yesterday, a beautiful rainbow appeared around the Judean Hills, bringing with it hopes that warmer days are ahead of us. For a few minutes, that rainbow pushed grey clouds away. Watch the video here. After weeks of stormy weather, the coming week is expected to be slightly more pleasant, with a rise in temperature and a slight clearing of the heavy clouds that have been hanging over most of Israel throughout the past week.All across the country heavy