Ramat HaSharon stabber turns himself in after 6-month manhunt

Yossi Tamam, 35, was arrested at a police station in northern Israel last week, when Tamam arrived at the station and stated that he was wanted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 10:59
Yossi Tamam, the suspect in a stabbing that took place in Ramat HaSharon in June, 2019 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Yossi Tamam, the suspect in a stabbing that took place in Ramat HaSharon in June, 2019
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A man who stabbed a passerby in Ramat HaSharon in June has turned himself in after a six-month long manhunt by police, announced Israel Police on Thursday.
Yossi Tamam, 35, was arrested at a police station in northern Israel last week, when Tamam arrived the station and stated that he was wanted in the investigation of the stabbing incident
On June 5th, Tamam stabbed Gil Shtir, 46, on Ussishkin Street in Ramat HaSharon and moderately injured him. Police who arrived at the scene searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.
According to the indictment filed against Tamam, the suspect took a taxi to the scene of the stabbing, exited the vehicle and approached the victim who he proceeded to stab three times, before escaping from the scene in the taxi that was waiting for him.
A special investigative team conducted intensive operations in order to locate the suspect in the past six months. Police at one point requested the public's help in locating Tamam, according to Mako.
The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended Tamam's arrest and on Thursday a severe indictment will be filed against him, along with a request to extend his arrest until the end of procedures.


