Rav Kav travel card to allow use of stored value in Judea and Samaria

Up until now, the stored value could not be used in Judea and Samaria, due to the already discounted fare in the region.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 22:32
The Rav Kav smartcard (photo credit: ERICA SCHACHNE)
The Rav Kav smartcard
(photo credit: ERICA SCHACHNE)
Public transportation users will soon be able to use the Rav Kav transportation card in Judea and Samaria to pay for bus fares, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
The Rav Kav card allows travelers to fill up the card with money, known as stored value, and receive a bonus amount depending on the amount they load onto the card. They can then use the card to pay for bus, train and light rail fares and recharge the card as necessary.
Up until now, the stored value could not be used in Judea and Samaria, due to the already discounted fare in the region.
The estimated 700,000 monthly travelers in Judea and Samaria will be able to start using the Rav Kav starting from the January 1st, 2020. It was unclear whether the fares would continue to be discounted in the area or would switch over to the standard fare system used elsewhere.
The Ministry of Transportation called the move "another step in normalizing Judea and Samaria."
"In recent months, we worked hard with the Public Transportation Authority in the Ministry of Transportation to provide a solution for the use of stored value on the Rav Kav [card] on [transportation] lines in Judea and Samaria," said Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich. "The stored value on the Rav Kav card is the most basic product that the Ministry of Transportation gives to public transport users and we were not ready to allow a situation in which settlers in Judea and Samaria are 'stepsons.'"


Tags Ministry of transport Bezalel Smotrich bus public transportation
