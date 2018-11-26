Regev demands culture loyalty bill go to a vote, attacks Liberman, Kahlon

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Culture Minister Miri Regev announced she was demanding the culture loyalty bill go to a Knesset vote today, in order to "remove the masks" from those opposing it.



Regev strongly attacked Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman in a press conference Monday, blaming them for the downfall of the bill. Regev went so far as to say Liberman supported terror by opposing the bill, and that he was responsible for the transfer of money to terrorists. Kahlon, she said, flip-flopped on whether he was supporting the bill or not, first opposing it, then announcing support and eventually giving in to his cold feet.





Regev pointed out how strongly she fought for the bill ever since she became culture minister three years ago, holding endless meetings and facing staunch opposition.The culture minister apologized to bereaved families for losing the fight, saying she had received dozens of requests to create the bill in the first place.Earlier Monday, the coalition pulled the controversial 'culture loyalty bill' from coming to a vote in the Knesset plenum after a majority became out of reach. Yisrael Beytenu, which left the coalition two weeks ago when its chairman Avigdor Liberman resigned from the defense minister post and moved his party into the opposition leaving the coalition with a thin 61 person majority, announced it would not support the bill anymore. With some coalition MK's also opposed to the bill, the likelyhood of it garnering the necessary votes was close to zero.The cultural loyalty bill, allows the Culture Ministry to deny funding to cultural works that disrespect state symbols, consider Independence Day to be a day of mourning, or incite to violence or terrorism, among other things.While the bill does not ban these works, it removes state funding from them. Regev has defended the bill by saying there is a right to freedom of expression, but not a right to be funded.However, many cultural institutions in Israel rely upon state funding, and artists and intellectuals have criticized the bill as a form of censorship.Lahav Harkov contributed to this article.

