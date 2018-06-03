June 03 2018
Sivan, 20, 5778
Report: Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip

Palestinian media reports IAF strike Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 3, 2018 00:07
air strike

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 21, 2014. Israel killed three senior Hamas commanders in the air strike: Mohammed Abu Shammala, Raed al-Attar and Mohammed Barhoum.. (photo credit: AHMED ZAKOT / REUTERS)

Israeli Air Force jets carried out a wave of airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip late Saturday night after mortars were fired towards southern Israeli communities earlier on Saturday evening.

According to accounts, the IAF jets hit several Hamas targets and at least one Islamic Jihad target shortly after a tank fired shells towards a Hamas observation post east of Gaza City.

No casualties were reported and it is believed Hamas and Islamic Jihad ordered their men to evacuate the targeted outposts before the IAF began the strikes.  

Palestinian media reports that the Yarmouk outpost in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in Gaza was shelled and is now on fire.

The Popular Resistance Committees reportedly carried out the Saturday evening attacks in retaliation for the death of 21 year-old paramedic Razan al-Najar killed Friday during violent protests in southern Gaza.

This is an ongoing story.


