Reporter’s Notebook: A long night on the Gaza border

The traffic on roads heading south towards communities around Gaza thins beyond the city of Ashkelon. On Tuesday night, after a day of rocket and mortar fire directed at Israel, the Israeli public was waiting to see if some kind of ceasefire might come into affect or if the day was just the beginning of a new round of conflict.



I decided to drive down to the area near Gaza in case the conflict grew overnight. Just south of Ashkelon, driving with the windows open, the slow, chilling, wail of the sirens began. It was several minutes before midnight and two Iron Dome missiles flew skyward, above highway 4 and intercepted a projectile fired from Gaza. There was a slight thud and momentary bright light framed by a power line. The sirens went on for another half a minute before stopping.





May 29 began the way it ended, with attacks on Israel. In the early morning hours Tuesday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) had fired almost thirty mortars at Israeli border communities. One landed next to a kindergarten. As the day progressed dozens more rockets were fired by both Hamas and PIJ. The IDF responded throughout the day, hitting military compounds, munitions storage and other targets.There was little evidence of the crises unfolding south of Ashkelon. A full moon was rising. Convenience stores were open; there were no military checkpoints. I made my way past Yad Mordechai, a border community frequently under fire from Gaza, and then passed Sderot, a city targeted for two decades by mortars and Qassams from Gaza.There’s a lot of new construction in Sderot, the looming shells of construction sites for new housing can be seen stretching out from the city. Right on the border with Gaza, next to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, there are armored shelters next to the bus stops and a small concrete wall was erected a decade ago to protect from sniper fire. The constant buzzing of drones was audible overhead.I stopped at a gas station near Kibbutz Alumim. The place was new and its lights bright, like an oasis in the night. While pumping gas loud thuds pierced the air. It felt like the percussion of outgoing artillery. One thud, two thuds, three thuds. So I decided to wait around and parked my car on the side of the roadת until police came and wondered if I was drunk and sleeping in the car.“You’re a danger to yourself parking here, pull off at a bus stop instead,” they suggested. When they left, the loud soul-wrenching crescendo of thuds of what seemed like outgoing artillery began again. Birds in a nearby tree, spooked by the booms, flew up in the air. A car alarm went off and then an aircraft flew overhead. The whole overture of war at night feels different because there are less sensory distractions; it purifies the sound and chisels it down.Around the same time, the Red Alert application on my phone said that rockets had been fired at Netivot and other communities in the Eshkol regional council. The IDF said it had struck 25 military targets in Gaza belonging to Hamas. “The target strikes included sheds of drones used for terror purposes, a rocket-manufacturing workshop advanced naval weaponry, military compounds, training facilities” and other sites the IDF said.I had to find a place to sleep so I drove back towards Yad Mordechai where there’s a parking lot and an armored shelter for cover. By the time I got there after 2 in the morning, more sirens were sounding along the Gaza border in Nirim, Kerem Shalom and Kissufim. I thought I’d dozed off for a second when the wailing began.It felt like a dream and brought me back to a night in 2009 before Cast Lead when I was in Sderot, crouching down and taking cover from incoming Qassams. In those days, there was no Iron Dome and all we could do was hope for the best. Now, in 2018, I got out of my car in warm night air and listened to the sirens with a feeling of total safety due to Israel’s defensive systems.The last round of rockets was fired at 5:15am near the border community of Kissufim, the old crossing that people used to use before 2005 to get to the Jewish communities in Gaza such as Kfar Darom and Gush Katif. Now, that crossing has been grown over with plants from disuse.Today’s short conflict is the latest round in conflicts that stretch back decades. In twenty-four hours, around 100 rockets were fired and the IDF said that it struck 65 targets in total in Gaza. By morning, rumors of a ceasefire were in the air again. They’d been discussed the night before. The various local radio stations were waking up the residents of Gaza border communities to do interviews about the trauma of taking kids to school after the mortar fire on May 29. Then music played and everything seemed to return to normal. I got in my car and started the drive back to Jerusalem.