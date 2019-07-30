Right in uproar over Netanyahu’s Palestinian building plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Jared Kushner in Israel.
(photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
X
The Israeli right is in an uproar over a KANN report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting to promote a Palestinian building plan for Area C in advance of a visit by US envoy Jared Kushner.
“If it’s true that this is an American demand, then we expect our government to say loud and clear - enough!” Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman said.
The prime minister “must stop the delusional demands
of our great friend [US President Donald Trump]” who, if he is a friend, would understand.
Neeman called for the government to annex Area C of the West Bank, rather than paving the way for Palestinian development there.
MK Ofir Sofer (United Right) accused Netanyahu of abetting the Palestinian Authority take-over of Area C with the financial support of the European Union. Sofer called on right-wing voters to prevent the prime minister from moving to the left of the political map after the September 17th election by supporting his party at the polls.
“We need to be as strong as possible,” Sofer said.
Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz and Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan said that they hoped Netanyahu Palestinian construction plan, does not, heaven forbid, signal the direction the government will take after the elections.
They warned that the PA was already carrying out a massive amount of illegal construction in Area C, with the “clear goal of establishing a terrorist state in the heart of the country.”
The right-wing NGO Regavim, which is in the midst of campaign against illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, also denounced Netanyahu’s actions.
“We hope that this report is inaccurate and that the cabinet did not focus on approving a plan that plays into the hands of Abu Mazen [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud] Abbas, a plan that will serve as the silver platter on which he will be handed the terrorist state in the heart of Israel he has dreamed of establishing.”
The KANN report follows the Israeli demolition last week of 12 permanent Palestinian buildings in Wadi Hummus because they were built within 400 meters of the security barrier.
The Obama administration had pushed Netanyahu to approve Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank as a gesture to the Palestinians. Israel has created numerous plans for Palestinians in Area C, but has approved very little construction. The Trump administration has not publicly chastised Netanyahu for the lack of Palestinian building permits, nor has it criticized it for continued settlement building.
Yet according to KANN, the Civil Administration has also delayed a planned meeting this week of the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, which was set to advance settlement building..
Kushner arrives in the Middle East, in part to advance the political part of the Trump administration’s peace plan. Arab states and European ones have warned the US that the plan should not deviate from the agreed upon parameters of two-states for two peoples.
The Trump administration has said it does not feel tied to those parameters.
