Rishon Letzion adds sign language interpreter to municipality meetings

Cameras of the Rishon Letzion municipality meetings intended for raising city-wide awareness, 2019..
(photo credit: RISHON LEZION MUNICIPALITY)
For the first time in Israel's history, a sign language interpreter will accompany discussions at the council meetings in Rishon Letzion for the hearing impaired.
This is an initiative lead by the mayor, Raz Kinstlich, after receiving a number of requests regarding the hearing impaired which ask to participate and be involved in the municipal activities.
The Israeli Sign Language (ISL) interpretation began at Wednesday's council meeting, the first municipal meeting in Rishon Letzion broadcasted on the television.
"The municipality of Rishon Letzion will do all it can to make municipal activity accessible to the residents," said Kinstlich, adding that he "would be very happy if these moves encourage more residents to be involved in municipal processes."
