Rivlin: Electees need protection from being ousted against public will

President Reuven Rivlin commented on Tuesday the Israeli High Court of Justice hearing, discussing whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be allowed to form the next government in light of the indictments he faces."I heard what's going on in the Supreme Court. I realized that people could ask me questions," Rivlin said at a Calcalist conference. "Since the court is discussing what is soon to be my decisions, it is appropriate that I say nothing, although I think I have an opinion. There are things here that need to be weighed properly. The public's wish is the most important thing - but the public has to make the right choice."Rivlin stated that "Elected officials should be protected from being ousted against the will of the people."