Rivlin celebrates Tu Bishvat with Israeli artichoke farming families

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 14:48
Rivlin pictured with three families of Israeli artichoke farmers (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Rivlin pictured with three families of Israeli artichoke farmers
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Three generations of Israeli artichoke farmers are celebrating Tu Bishvat with President Reuven Rivlin this year.
The farmers, the Shmilovitz family from Neveh Yarak, the Mazor family from Nir Banim and the Yakoba-Rahmani family from Shafir, were invited by the president to the President’s Residence on Monday to spend the day with Rivlin sharing their love of artichokes.
After the three families heard through the grapevine that Rivlin was a great lover of the artichokes his late wife, Nechama, used to make, they decided to show up at the door with overflowing baskets of produce to share with the president.
Rivlin "marveled" when the families presented him with their produce. Not surprising, in fact, the Rivlin family's love for artichokes was so strong that Nechama even planted a special garden at the President’s Residence before her passing.
“Even though I am a Jerusalemite through and through, Nechama the moshavnikit always made sure we had a connection to Israel’s nature, its soil and its seasons. Nechama’s artichokes became a talking point at Rivlin family Friday night dinners, and so this fills me with a special longing,” Rivlin remarked.
The farmers spoke of the great fulfillment that stems from their work, but also of the difficulties their families have faced throughout generations of working in the agricultural sector.
The president, listening concerningly, empathized with the families, expressing his hopes that this year garners a fruitful crop for these families and all of Israel - offering a word of encouragement and appreciation at the end of his statement.
“Our connection to the land is first and foremost from working it. You do that every day,” he said. “I am always very happy to welcome those who work the Land of Israel here in this house. Tu Bishvat Sameach, my dears, and to us all!”


