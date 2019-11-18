Rivlin does not discount possibility of third election

Regardless of the intensive efforts made to form a unity government and prevent a third election, President Reuven Rivlin, in the forefront of such efforts, does not discount the possibility of a third election within the context of the democratic process.Sometimes Israel has too much democracy, he told a visiting group of ambassadors on Monday. Members of the delegation who came to Israel under the auspices of the Bnai Brith World Center are envoys to Geneva-based United Nations institutions. They included ambassadors from the Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guatemala and Cameroon.Rivlin was responding to a question about Israel's internal political situation, regarding the formation of a government."We must find a way for the two major parties to join forces," he said, "but it seems that their leaders want another election. This is already too much democracy. Two elections in a year is enough."The president conceded that there is a problem situation and that "we may face another election," which he said would bring great changes in Israeli society and additional problems. He underscored that most Israelis don't want a third election."The real sovereignty of Israel is in the people of Israel," he said, "and the rule of law is the only law that counts."Rivlin was also asked about the possibility of some diplomatic solution aimed at containing Iran on lines similar to the Iran deal.Rivlin acknowledged that he had discussed such a possibility with presidents of other countries who tried to convince Iran that Israel is part of the free world.Iran's negative response to such overtures makes Iran "a very dangerous enemy" from Israel's point of view, said Rivlin."We know the Iranians are against us, and they mean what they say."He pointed out that the Iran does not hesitate to declare, even from the podium of the United Nations, that it wants to destroy Israel.He reminded his visitors that next week Israel will celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the UN resolution for the partition of Palestine, which led to the establishment of the State of Israel.