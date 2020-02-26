The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin holds tête-à-tête with Health Ministry on coronavirus in Australia

Australia's main apprehension was the possibility that Israel would quarantine travelers hailing from there, and that Israeli citizens would be warned against travel to the country.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 14:42
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN makes friends with a koala bear (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN makes friends with a koala bear
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin spoke with Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman after his scheduled meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Wednesday morning.
The president relayed concerns detailed by the Australian government regarding cooperation to tackle the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The main apprehension was the possibility that Israel would quarantine travelers hailing from Australia, and that Israeli citizens would be warned against travel to the country.
Morrison assured Rivlin that Israel doesn't have to worry about travelers leaving Australia, since every case that has surfaced there has been met with a swift response, preventing anyone else from contracting the virus in the country.
Out of the 23 people arriving in Australia with the coronavirus, 15 of them originated from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China. In all of those cases the patients were quarantined in Australia and recovered. The other eight afflicted travelers had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where over 3,700 passengers had been confined to the ship for at least two weeks. Most of the crew still remain on board, and will undergo another two weeks of quarantine. The Australians who were on the ship are currently recovering in quarantine somewhere in northern Australia. There have been no other cases reported in the country, originating from quarantined travelers.
“I have no doubt that we must have the health of Israeli citizens at the forefront of our minds, but I thought it right that you know what was presented to me before making a decision such as this, with all its implications,” said Rivlin.
Litzman explained to the president that his ministry is performing daily situational assessments regarding the matter. At the moment there are no special instructions regarding travelers returning from Australia and no special guidelines or warnings that have been issued to Israeli citizens regarding travel to the country.


Tags australia Reuven Rivlin Ya'acov Litzman coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by