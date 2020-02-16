Rivlin to the youth of Israel: Don't stand on the sidelines

Whatever their differences, all political parties can find common ground in a new national slogan that emanated from the President's Residence on Sunday.

The slogan Don't stand on the sidelines is part of a nationwide campaign conducted in conjunction with the President 's Office and the Ministries of Education and Internal Security with the aim of eliminating verbal and physical abuse of school age youth.

Name calling, public ridicule, boycotting and physical violence have all been par for the course in the classroom and the school yard.

But since the advent of the internet the situation has become much more worrying.

Humiliation has become much more public than it ever was before, not only in the verbal sense but with the use of graphic photographs.

Such disclosures are not only painfully embarrassing, but have also led to a spike in suicides or attempted suicides among teenage youth.

This newest initiative by President Reuven Rivlin is in line with his previous initiatives to mend the rifts in Israeli society by integrating people with disabilities into as many levels of the work force as possible; accepting members of the LGBT community as fully respected members of society, uniting the different 'tribes' of Israel and promoting closer relations between Israel and the Jewish diaspora.

The essential difference here is that words can not only hurt, but kill.

In order to get the message across, Rivlin invited heads of youth organizations from around the country to the President's Residence where he told them a story about a boy who woke up every morning with pains in his stomach. Sometimes the pains went to his heart and he didn't want to go to school where he knew he would either be shunned, ridiculed or cursed. Sometimes when this happened, he debated with himself whether or not to go school and when he was in school, he wondered whether he should leave the room when everyone either ignored him or poked fun at him.

He had been excluded from the whatsapp group and even his best friend had informed him that he no longer wanted anything to do with him.

Aware that most children experience at least one of these cruelties during their years at school, Rivlin urged all children not to stand on the sidelines, but to intervene, by trying to stop the process or at least taking the side of the victim and assuring that hapless youngster that he or she has a friend.

He also said that anyone who witnesses the bullying of a classmate whether in the classroom or on social media, should report it to the teacher. Verbal abuse kills a child's dreams and hopes, he said.

Rivlin made it clear that youngsters are not the only victims.

He himself receives masses of hate mail via social media from people who disagree with something that he has said or done. This is one of the problems that have arisen in the digital age.

Rivlin is capable of dealing with it, but youngsters do not always have that capacity, he noted.

A fanciful video of a classroom depicting much of Israel's demographic mosaic showed Rivlin speaking out of a photograph on the wall to a boy called Guy, telling him to take note of someone in the back class who has been ostracized, and to make friends with her. The President pans the classroom with the instruction "You too; and you, and you…"

It's a cute, short and memorable commercial for civilized behavior, and it met with loud approval from the youngsters who filled the hall.

Pop star Noa Kirel, who took time out from her army service to take part in the event declared that "words have power and you have to use them carefully."

There would be nothing wrong with this if they were not exposed to the evils of the internet such as Education Ministry Director General Shmuel Abuav, like Rivlin , saw the negative impact of the Internet as "one of the great challenges of our times." Children spend from four to six hours per day on the Internet he said.There would be nothing wrong with this if they were not exposed to the evils of the internet such as pornography , he stated. "The Internet can be both beneficial and detrimental." Abuav was concerned that naïve and innocent children get to see things which they shouldn't see and then find difficulty in distinguishing between right and wrong. Children and adults look at things differently, he explained. Children may see something which they don't really understand, and just think it's funny, whereas adults would realize that it's dangerous.

As for bullying and humiliation, a survey taken in elementary schools indicated that 10 percent of Israeli children suffer bullying and humiliation from classmates Abuav disclosed. Abuav said that many parents feel guilty about checking what their kids are watching. He suggested that parents should not feel guilty, but that they and teachers should explain why certain things should not be watched.

Public Security Director General Maj. Gen. (ret) Moshe Chico Edri likewise related to the Internet and said that the rapid pace of modern technology and its use prompted the need for Rivlin's initiative.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan in February 2018 created Network 105, a nation online protection bureau designed to prevent violence and to protect Israel's youth 24/7 said Edri. The network is operated by volunteer experts in computers and in psychology, who over past two years have dealt with 12,000 incidents largely related to pedophilia and violence.

People involved in the initiative will be working closely with television channels that feature programs for children and youth.