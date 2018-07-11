Rivlin to visit Croatia

Reuven Rivlin.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
President Reuven Rivlin is scheduled to pay a state visit to Croatia from July 24-26, which will include meetings with his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and various members of the Serbian government.
Escorted by Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic, who visited Israel last week, Rivlin will tour an Israel defense exhibition.
He will also visit the Jasonovac concentration camp, which was operated by Croatia’s puppet regime during World War II, and lay a wreath at the monument for those who fought and fell in the battle for Croatia’s independence.
Rivlin will be accompanied by an Israeli business delegation largely composed of senior representatives of Israel’s defense industries.