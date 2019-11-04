SC Johnson leads environmental initiative

Senior executives and employees of SC Johnson decided, on the occasion of the end of the swimming season, to perform an environmental initiative – together with elementary school students, educators and management from Modi’in’s Gvanim, headed by Liora Waller.



About 100 students from grades 1-6 at Gvanim Elementary School learned about the global environmental crisis, the damage caused by the plastic waste, how to preserve the environment and conservation of nature, reducing the use of plastic products, the importance of collecting recyclable materials and creating a change in consumer culture and more.

Alongside the explanatory activity, a practical activity was conducted in which the children, the school’s management, educators and senior staff and employees of SC Johnson cleaned the beaches of Netanya from plastic bottles, bags and other non-perishable products.Shmulik Navon, Israel manager of SC Johnson, opened the day, saying, “Sustainability education and social values must start from an early age, so we decided to work with elementary school students to connect them emotionally to the environmental problem, for environmental improvement. We see the young students as leaders who will immediately affect their family and their immediate surroundings.”

