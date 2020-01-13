SPIKE anti-tank missile now reach 2,000 meters

The Israeli defense company Rafael has expanded the range of its SPIKE SR (short range) precision guided anti-tank missile to 2000 meters.During a series of tests in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, the operators successfully hit targets located 2000 meters (6,561.6 feet) away, a range formerly covered only by heavier ATGM‘s. The increase in range allows for a great standoff range to enhance the survival capabilities of maneuvering infantry troops in enemy territory who need armor penetration weaponry. The portable SPIKE SR was designed for maneuvering forces weighing for 9.6 kg (21lbs) and previously had a range of 50-1,500 meters. Designed as a fully disposable munition launched from the shoulder of the operator, the SPIKE SR carries a powerful High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead, joined with a frontal precursor for clearing of ERA (Explosive Reactive Armor) tiles."We are very proud of this small missile, which proved to be as lethal as other large caliber missiles, with great agility for the war fighter due to its light weight, as well as its ability to act rapidly within six seconds from cold start, engaging fast moving targets, highly-demanded capabilities in today's warfare,” said Mr. Gal Papier, director of marketing and business development at Rafael's Precision Tactical Weapon Systems directorate.The IDF purchased thousands of specially customized Spike SR rocket launchers for its infantry forces in 2018, with a reduced weight of 40 percent to provide greater flexibility to troops in the field during land maneuvers.According to a report in Ynet, the project to specially customize the missile was based on lessons learned by the military during Operation Protective Edge and on the changing nature of battlefields in future wars.Meant for platoon-level use, the Spike SR has unique operational characteristics which allows for troops to easily and quickly transport it manually in a variety of operational and environmental scenarios.The minimum time needed to power up the launcher to operational readiness enables operators to engage with targets which are exposed for only brief moments, allowing for precise and lethal hits.Rafael has three missiles in the Spike family, Spike NLOS, Spike ER, Spike MR/LR and Spike SR. It is the smallest and lightest variant of Rafael’s SPIKE Missile family and is in use by several nations, including within NATO.First released by Rafael in 2012, according to the company the entire SPIKE Family is now operational in 34 nations including UK, Germany, South Korea and India. Over 33,000 rounds have been produced and supplied and as many as 45 different platforms integrated, including attack helicopters, ground vehicles, marine vessels and more.