The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

SPIKE anti-tank missile now reach 2,000 meters

Israeli defense company Rafael has increased the range of its SPIKE anti-tank missiles.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 13, 2020 11:28
Soldier tests SPIKE SR (short range) anti-tank missile (photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)
Soldier tests SPIKE SR (short range) anti-tank missile
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)
The Israeli defense company Rafael has expanded the range of its SPIKE SR (short range) precision guided anti-tank missile to 2000 meters.
During a series of tests in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, the operators successfully hit targets located 2000 meters (6,561.6 feet) away, a range formerly covered only by heavier ATGM‘s.
The increase in range allows for a great standoff range to enhance the survival capabilities of maneuvering infantry troops in enemy territory who need armor penetration weaponry.
The portable SPIKE SR was designed for maneuvering forces weighing for 9.6 kg (21lbs) and previously had a range of 50-1,500 meters. Designed as a fully disposable munition launched from the shoulder of the operator, the SPIKE SR carries a powerful High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead, joined with a frontal precursor for clearing of ERA (Explosive Reactive Armor) tiles.
"We are very proud of this small missile, which proved to be as lethal as other large caliber missiles, with great agility for the war fighter due to its light weight, as well as its ability to act rapidly within six seconds from cold start, engaging fast moving targets, highly-demanded capabilities in today's warfare,” said Mr. Gal Papier, director of marketing and business development at Rafael's Precision Tactical Weapon Systems directorate.
The IDF purchased thousands of specially customized Spike SR rocket launchers for its infantry forces in 2018, with a reduced weight of 40 percent to provide greater flexibility to troops in the field during land maneuvers.
According to a report in Ynet, the project to specially customize the missile was based on lessons learned by the military during Operation Protective Edge and on the changing nature of battlefields in future wars.
Meant for platoon-level use, the Spike SR has unique operational characteristics which allows for troops to easily and quickly transport it manually in a variety of operational and environmental scenarios.
The minimum time needed to power up the launcher to operational readiness enables operators to engage with targets which are exposed for only brief moments, allowing for precise and lethal hits.
Rafael has three missiles in the Spike family, Spike NLOS, Spike ER, Spike MR/LR and Spike SR. It is the smallest and lightest variant of Rafael’s SPIKE Missile family and is in use by several nations, including within NATO.
First released by Rafael in 2012, according to the company the entire SPIKE Family is now operational in 34 nations including  UK, Germany, South Korea and India. Over 33,000 rounds have been produced and supplied and as many as 45 different platforms integrated, including attack helicopters, ground vehicles, marine vessels and more.


Tags Negev missiles Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unbearable hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Letters January 13,2020: Black mark on hatred of Jews By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Emily Schrader The demonization of the two-state solution By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by