Sara Netanyahu bends her mind with psychic Uri Geller

The First Lady posed with the always-game Geller as he held aloft some samples of the cutlery he is famous for bending with his brain waves.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 12:57
It was a week with much to celebrate for the Netanyahu family, following the prime minister's win in the Likud primaries, and Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, stepped out to party on Friday morning with famed psychic Uri Geller, according to a report on the entertainment site, Pnai Plus.
While Geller could certainly have called the victory -- as did virtually all the pundits -- he seemed predictably delighted as the prime minister’s wife dropped by the Altman Gallery in Jaffa to join in the celebration of Geller’s 73rd birthday and of his artworks, which included ceramic plates Geller had adorned with drawings.
Dressed in a shimmering floral-print outfit, she was photographed with the singer Stefan. Actress Moran Attias (Tyrant) also attended the event, the proceeds from which will go to a medical charity. Geller’s art exhibit will run until the end of January.


