Sara Netanyahu to Peretz’s wife: Tell him not to offer leadership to Shaked

The prime minister's wife reportedly asked Education Minister Rafi Peretz's wife, Michal, to tell him not to give the former justice minister a leading position.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 21, 2019 18:28
Sara Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly asked Michal Peretz, wife of Education Minister Rafi Peretz, to tell her husband not to allow Ayelet Shaked to get a leading position in the Right bloc.

Both Shaked and Naftali Bennett are expected to announce their return to politics after serving as justice and education ministers under Netanyahu.

Shaked is expected to announce a planned union of all parties to the right of the Likud.

The Likud declined to comment on the report.

Channel 13 reported in June that attempts by senior Likud officials to try to secure Shaked's position on the list were met with opposition from the prime minister's wife.

According to the report, at a meeting of senior Likud officials with Netanyahu, Sara said: "Ayelet Shaked will not be in the Likud. Period."

Likud has denied the report.

