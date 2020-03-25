The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
School and Issta building converted into MDA workstations

MDA receives tens of thousands of phone calls everyday. The Issta center and the Shimon Peres school have been converted into coronavirus hotlines to meet the new call load.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 25, 2020 17:03
MDA Hotline in the Issta Building, Tel Aviv (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
MDA Hotline in the Issta Building, Tel Aviv
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
As part of Magen David Adom's (MDA) efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, dozens of new MDA work stations have opened across the country, with over 500 EMTs and paramedics working on the front line. Some of those MDA workstations include two new coronavirus emergency call centers, one in the Issta building in Tel Aviv, and another one in the Shimon Peres school in Kiryat Ono. 
MDA receives tens of thousands of phone calls everyday, sometimes up to 100,000 calls. The Issta center and the Shimon Peres school have therefore been converted into coronavirus hotlines to meet the new call load.

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, Issta's call center activity was almost completely discontinued, and, as such, the company decided to allow MDA to use its 80 computerized workstations, as well as all many other technical and logistical services. 
At the Shimon Peres school, all classrooms have become call centers rooms and in each room, up to 10 volunteers staying within 2 meters away of each other, work to best answer the public. 
"Due to the sharp increase in calls, MDA is preparing quickly to open more centers at various locations around the country  to provide the best response to the public, while maintaining professionalism and dedication. We thank all the bodies that have provided the means to meet the demand and to best serve the citizens of Israel," said MDA Director General Eli Bin.


