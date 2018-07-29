Second woman accuses MK Broshi of harassment

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay suspended MK Eitan Broshi from the party and urged him to quit the Knesset Sunday after a woman wrote to him that Broshi sexually attacked her in an elevator 15 years ago.



Channel 10 broke the story of the alleged incident at the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College, Broshi was the mayor of Emek Jezreel Regional Council at the time.





"He didn’t let me leave the elevator, touched my intimate parts, and then asked me why I am not going with the flow," the woman said. "By the skin of my teeth, after resisting him a number of times, I managed to leave the elevator and flee to my room, while hoping he wasn't going to follow me."The woman complained to her superior the following day.A lawyer for Broshi denied the incident took place and complained that an alleged incident from 15 years ago was reported.But Gabbay did not accept the denial and said "Broshi must take responsibility for his shameful behavior, because sex offenders have no place in the Knesset."Broshi’s pat on the behind of his colleague, MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, when the Zionist Union faction visited Kibbutz Be’eri in the Gaza periphery three weeks ago caused a rift within the party.Those who witnessed the incident said Nahmias- Verbin had been in his way, so Broshi, 68, gave her a friendly pat. No one who saw the incident said they thought he had any sexual intentions, but party member Amiram Levine told her that she should have slapped him, because he was disrespectful.Nahmias-Verbin wrote on Facebook that she accepted Broshi’s apology but it did not change the fact that he had touched her in an improper, harmful and humiliating manner in front of a large group of people.A spokeswoman for Nahmias-Verbin said her office was looking into the alleged new incident before responding. MK Shelly Yacimovich called Broshi a "sex criminal" and said there was no place for him in the Knesset or public life."If Broshi quit the Knesset, he would be replaced by anti-corruption activist Eldad Yaniv, who organized rallies calling for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation every Saturday night for more than a year.Yaniv is the next name on the Zionist Union list after former MK Robert Tiviaev, who will replace MK Isaac Herzog when the resignation letter he submitted Sunday takes effect Tuesday, and former MK Moshe Mizrachi, who will replace MK Zoheir Bahloul when he quits the Knesset in October.Bahloul announced Saturday that he would quit the Knesset to protest the Jewish Nation-State Law. He expressed frustration with Gabbay's reaction to his announcement. Bahloul told Army Radio Sunday that Gabbay had responded weakly, because he was "praying for him to leave."