Security coordinators strike: Naftali Bennett needs to wake up

The National Federation of security coordinators has called on Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to wake up, and negotiate in order to end the ongoing protests over their wages and conditions. Security coordinators work in conjunction with different branches of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to provide security to smaller communities located along the country’s borders and in the West Bank. dispute arose when some local councils, including in settlements and communities along Israel’s borders, refused to sign the new agreement provided by the IDF that would see a reorganization of the bureaucratic structure in which payments would be given to regional councils and then to local councils, who would then distribute it to security coordinators.The ongoing dispute has prompted disruptions in the routines of civilians living in smaller communities, including a lack of escorts for students on their way to school, the entry of contractors into these communities and more.Protesting the labor dispute, security coordinators have been starting their shifts at later hours, in addition to demonstrations in front of the Ministry of Defense. Shmuel Kadosh, a security coordinator for the settlement of Adam, said that currently, “in the settlement of Adam, we [decided not to allow the entry] of laborers this morning, [we] and intend to intensify the struggle [in the coming weeks]. The [security coordinators] are not tools in anyone's hands. It is time for Minister Bennett to stop abandoning us.” “It's time for someone to take care of us. Naftali Bennett continues his silence. His idle messages to the media do not change reality. Hundreds of security coordinators do not have clear terms of employment. Protest steps will continue. Naftali Bennett, wake up," Kadosh added.Security coordinators operate within the framework of the security services, and receive their salaries via the Defense Ministry. The