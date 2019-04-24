Security forces cooperate to keep Israel representatives abroad safe

Opening of the Israeli embassy in Rwanda.
Security threats are part of the daily routine for Israel’s representatives abroad, who work as personnel of Israel’s Foreign Ministry in more than 100 missions on five continents.
To protect them, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Foreign Ministry’s security forces are stepping up the level of their cooperation, a report by Channel 12 said on Tuesday.
The behind the scenes of security officials who protect diplomats and embassy personnel was reported, including operations that are coordinated at the Foreign Ministry’s war room in Jerusalem, where the security forces use the latest technological means to fight a creative enemy who is constantly trying to catch them by surprise.
Training exercises include fighting, Krav Maga sessions and shooting practice. Potential scenarios such as shootings, bombings and suicide bombers were also taken into consideration as possible scenarios Israel's representatives might come across - and need to be protected against.
Israeli intelligence agencies also cooperate with local forces, sharing relevant intelligence.
"When we provide a security response, we take into consideration that there is a threat to all the missions in the world," R., head of the Foreign Ministry's security division, explained to Channel 12.
All events connected to security issues in Israel and abroad, including escalations in Gaza and on the Temple Mount, might affect the security of the foreign missions.
"In order not to be at a disadvantage, we adopt the approach of a hunter rather than of a fisherman," R. added. "We are looking for the enemy and we are not just waiting for him to fall in our net."
