The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Self-employed workers can now apply for additional financial aid

Self-employed workers whose annual revenues stand between NIS 18,000 and NIS 300,000 will be eligible for an additional grant ranging from NIS 700 to NIS 3,025, the Tax Authority said.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 6, 2020 10:34
A freshly prepared serving of falafel waffle is seen on a stand at "Belgian Falafel", a restaurant in Rishon Lezion (photo credit: REUTERS)
A freshly prepared serving of falafel waffle is seen on a stand at "Belgian Falafel", a restaurant in Rishon Lezion
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israel Tax Authority opened applications for a second round of grants for self-employed workers early Wednesday morning, promising wider eligibility criteria and payment within "a few days."
Speaking at a televised press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said authorities had decided to adopt an "American model" and significantly cut bureaucratic hurdles. Tax Authority director-general Eran Yaacov said payments would arrive within two days.
Those eligible for the grant include self-employed workers and employee-owned businesses whose revenues did not exceed NIS 1 million during the 2018 tax year. Eligible businesses will receive up to 70% of their average monthly revenue, or a maximum of NIS 10,500.
Employee-owned businesses will only be able to submit applications from May 18, with the Tax Authority explaining that it requires additional time to prepare suitable eligibility checks.
Self-employed workers whose annual revenues stand between NIS 18,000 and NIS 300,000 will be eligible for an additional grant ranging from NIS 700 to NIS 3,025, the Tax Authority said.


Tags employment Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by