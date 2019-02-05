Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Senior Israeli leaders pledge: 2 million Jews in the West Bank - report

Dozens of senior ministers and Knesset members from Likud and other right-of-center parties overnight signed a declaration to support the “Nahal” movement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 5, 2019 08:29
A general view shows the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in Hebron, in the West Bank September 11, 2018. Picture taken September 11, 2018. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)

 
Dozens of senior ministers and Knesset members from Likud and other right-of-center parties overnight signed a declaration to support the “Nahal” movement, which promotes a settlement plan from the time of Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, according to a report published Tuesday by the Israeli press. 

The goal: 2 million settlers living in the West Bank.
The senior officials who signed the declaration, according to the Israeli report, included Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Ministers Yisrael Katz, Yariv Levin, Zeev Elkin, Gilad Erdan, Ayelet Shaked, Naftali Bennett, Miri Regev and Tzachi Hanegbi. 


The plan reflects a significant shift in policy from that of the current government, including unbridled building within the current settlement blocs and establishing new settlements throughout Judea and Samaria.


In the past two weeks, the Nahal movement has held protests in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home, demanding that the government establish basic guidelines to allow Jewish building in all of Judea and Samaria, and annul any declarations of a two-state solution.


The commitment was signed on the eve of the Likud primaries, which take place Tuesday across the country.


