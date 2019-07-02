Republican Senator Lindsey Graham: One-state solution is dangerous

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

A one state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is dangerous, a leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in Jerusalem on Tuesday as he swore his allegiance to a two-state solution.





“A one state solution, is not sustainable. It is crazy. It will not work,” Graham told reporters at a press conference at the King David hotel. He spoke at a time when many on the Israeli right are speculating that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan might not include a Palestinian state.

But Graham, who is a strong supporter of Israel, and who stands behind the US embassy move to Jerusalem and Golan sovereignty, said that only a two-state outcome would guarantee a peaceful future.

“The goal is to find an acceptable two-state solution,” he said.

“If you believe in a democratic secure Israel [and] you absorb the Palestinians, they will eventually demographically outvote the Jewish state. So that does not work, if you believe in a democratic Jewish state like I do.

“If you absorb the Palestinians and they do not vote, that goes back to the days of apartheid, and no one is going to do that.

“I will not invest a dime in a one state solution. It is folly. It is dangerous. …The goal is to find an acceptable two-state solution, that realizes that Israel is never going to do the Gaza thing all over again, Graham said.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham discusses one-state vs. two-state solution (Credit: Tovah Lazaroff)

