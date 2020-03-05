The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Senior banker: Googles, Facebooks will find way to enter banking industry

For Oriol Ribas Duró, the vice chairman of private banking group Andbank, banking industry leaders are certainly feeling the pressure from the rise of Amazon, Google and Facebook.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 5, 2020 13:40
AN OFFICE of Google in London. (photo credit: REUTERS)
AN OFFICE of Google in London.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Tracking almost every step of our online movement, the Googles and Facebooks of the world probably understand us better than we understand ourselves. From fitness to connected homes, technology giants have penetrated almost every area of our lives.
While the world's banks compete to offer their customers the best digital solutions, taking the banking industry out of the branch and into the app, online tech giants might be best-placed to transform the way we use our money.
For Oriol Ribas Duró, the vice chairman of private banking group Andbank, banking industry leaders are certainly feeling the pressure from the rise of Amazon, Google and Facebook.
"They have a lot of data and customers," Duró told The Jerusalem Post during a visit to Tel Aviv this week. "Maybe 10 years ago, the public wouldn't trust Google for banking, or Facebook for banking. Today, they trust them for everything and give them all kinds of information."
Given their "money, data and means," Duró said Amazon could open a bank tomorrow. The only problem, he added, is that "the central banks don't like them very much as they are too powerful" and governments will not renege on their control on creating money, the transfer of money and collecting taxes.
"Something is going to happen. Googles, Amazons or whoever, will still come into the market somehow," said Duró, adding that the next generation will likely learn about cash and coins from history textbooks alone.
 "Why not give credit to buy things on Amazon? They know whether you are reliable and your propension to consume. This is going to happen somehow."
Google has already made its initial move into the financial sector with Google Pay, a digital wallet platform enabling mobile payment in stores and some transportation systems.
Duró arrived in Israel as the 90-year-old Andorran private bank, which manages approximately $27 billion in assets, establishes a new multi-family office in Tel Aviv. The bank operates in 11 countries worldwide and employs 45 workers in Israel, where it first established operations in 2016 when it acquired a controlling stake in Sigma Investment House.
While the international bank's operations are primarily located across the Spanish-speaking world and central and southern Europe, Duró says Andbank's expansion into Israel and plans for further acquisitions are in line with the bank's emphasis on Judeo-Christian values.
"In Latin American tradition, European tradition and Judeo traditions, you have more or less the same set of values," he said. "There's a common heritage, a similar set of values and similar regulations, and cultural orientations about the values of a family. They all, more or less, think the same – they think long-term about their children and multi-generational wealth."
Demonstrating the similar values between the traditions, he highlighted the large community of Latin Americans in Israel, and the scattered Israeli communities around Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.
Despite the current tide of digitization and automatization within the retail banking industry, Duró believes the sector of private banking ought not to fear the future. Trusted advisors providing a holistic approach will remain relevant, he believes, especially for clients dealing with complex finances and those seeking to save for different periods in life - both for their children and their own retirement.
"I don't fear the future too much as we are the like family doctor. We are probably not going to operate on your heart, but he'll send you to the right cardiologist or neurologist and then arrange the follow-up," said Duró. "Whereas the big banks are big machines that will be much more automatized than us, the profile of our personnel and workers is very different than what you would find in a retail bank."


Tags Facebook google economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jews and Saudi Arabia By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc likely to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by