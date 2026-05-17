The government approved the establishment of a dedicated unit within the Aliyah and Integration Ministry to assist olim (new immigrants) serving in the IDF, the ministry confirmed on Sunday.

The new unit will specialize in guidance and support for new immigrant soldiers, with an emphasis on lone soldiers, the statement read, adding that the assistance will follow new immigrants before, during, and after their military service.

According to the statement, the unit's establishment follows a significant rise in the number of new immigrants who have chosen to make aliyah since October 7, 2023, many of whom have enlisted in the IDF, including in combat roles.

In addition, the unit will assist families of soldiers residing outside Israel through guidance, mediation, and support.

The statement emphasized that the new unit will not detract from the IDF's authority, nor that of the Defense Ministry or any other official body.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror at Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv, April 21, 2026. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Furthermore, the statement noted that the unit's purpose is to strengthen coordination, reduce gaps, and create a complementary support framework for Olim in the military.

Sofer, Katz, and Chikli promote the move

The move was promoted by Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, and the Health Ministry.

Sofer mentioned that, since October 7, he had met with parents of lone soldiers from France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. "From these conversations, the need became very clear for a broader, more accessible, and better coordinated support framework for their children, who are serving here alone on behalf of the State of Israel," he said.

"The immigrants who choose to come to Israel, especially during this time, enlist in the IDF and contribute to the security of the state, embodying Zionism, mutual responsibility, and a deep commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel," he continued. "It is our duty to ensure they are never left alone, not before their service, not during it, and not afterward."

Katz described the new immigrants who choose to serve in the IDF as symbols of "Zionism and dedication," adding that he considers their decision to enlist as an "immense contribution to the security of the State of Israel."

Chikli: We must ensure lone soldiers 'are not left alone'

"Our commitment is to embrace them, accompany them before their service, during it, and after their discharge, and ensure that no immigrant soldier is left alone," said Katz. "At the same time, we will work to create pathways that strengthen aliyah to Israel and encourage more immigrants to come to Israel, enlist in the IDF, and take part in defending the country."

Chikli described the challenges faced by lone soldiers as "far more difficult and complex" than those faced by native Israelis in the IDF.