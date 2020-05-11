The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Settler leader: Yamina must be in government to combat Palestinian state

Elhayani spoke out as coalition talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett broke apart, with Yamina stating that it intends to head to the opposition.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 11, 2020 10:36
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Did Bennett teach Netanyahu a lesson this week?
(photo credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The presence of the Yamina Party in the government is essential to combat the pending creation of a Palestinian state, Yesha Council head David Elhayani said.
"Unfortunately, the danger posed by a Palestinian state poses has not disappeared. We, therefore, cannot imagine a government at this time that does not include the Yamina Party,” he said.
Elhayani spoke out as coalition talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett broke apart on Sunday, with Yamina stating that it intended to head to the opposition.
Throughout the three election cycles, Netanyahu held on to a right-wing bloc that included the Yamina Party. The Likud Party might have captured more of the settler votes in the March election, 29.5% compared to 22.6% for the Yamina Party.
But the party itself was an early and clear proponent of annexation and its politicians are the most closely aligned with the settlements out of all the parties. This has included its opposition to a Palestinian state, including the demilitarized one on 70% of the West Bank that is outlined in the Trump peace plan.
So the idea of a government without the Yamina Party sent shock waves through the settler leadership.
“The government that will be sworn this week will have the most significant impact on the future of the settlements,” Elhayani said. “There is one central goal and that is the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria including in the Jordan Valley,” he added.
“We call on the Prime Minister and the right wing leader to make every effort possible in the time remaining before the government’s formation to bring the Yamina Pinto the government,” Elhayani stated.
Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said that Netanyahu had a moral responsibility to prioritize Yamina’s presence in the government.
"Throughout the whole election process the party faithfully partnered with Netanyahu and the Likud, and so the correct thing to do now is to preserve its place in the government," Ganz said. "This is particularly true in light of the policy foothold that has been given to the Blue and White party."
Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman said that “even if the heart can understand” Yamina’s choice to head to the opposition, “the head can’t accept it.” The COVID-19 pandemic, serious as it is, is a temporary crisis that will pass, he added.
There are more significant long term missions, such as the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the development of the settlements, education for the next generation, the Bible’s place in Israel society and Israeli security, Ne’eman said.
It is the prime minister’s responsibility to strengthen Israel along these fronts, Ne’eman said, adding that to do that, this is the moment to unit the right-wing camp, he added.
The Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria “do not need representatives in the opposition, they need them inside the government. We are calling on Yamina and the Likud to do everything possible to preserve an ideological front within the government,” Ne’eman said.
Beit El Council head Shai Alon said that “throughout history the Jewish people have paid a high price for its inability to unit in pursuit of common goals.” It would be a mistake for “internal conflict to lead a historic missed opportunity in Judea and Samaria,” he added.


