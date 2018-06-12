Settlers protest evacuation with annexation calls

Settlers and right-wing politicians protested Tuesday morning’s pending demolition of 15 homes in the Netiv Ha’avot outpost with calls for the annexation of Area C of the West Bank.



“We should see the quick application of Israeli sovereignty in Gush Etzion, on whose behalf we have given our lives and where our right to return has been realized,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman.





He spoke Monday evening on a makeshift stage set up on the edge of the outpost, which located on the edge of the Elazar settlement in Gush Etzion.Thousands of settlers and right-wing activists gathered on the sandy lot to listen to songs and speeches as the sun set for the last time on the homes. Israeli flags fluttered in the distance.The High Court of Justice ordered the demolition of the unauthorized homes built on private Palestinian property in response to a petition by the left-wing group Peace Now.The homes were initially believed to be built on state land, but a land survey in preparation for authorization of the outpost discovered otherwise.Temporary homes have been prepared for the families a short distance away and the evacuation is expected to be emotional, but non-violent.Plans have been drawn up to build 350 new homes in the portion of the outpost on state land, but have yet to approved.Ministers who spoke at the rally called on the government to authorize those homes and emphasized the absurdity of the High Court decree.Some of the protestors briefly held up a large sign that said, "High Court judges are an embarrassment to a Jewish state."Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi party member Naftali Bennett said, “My brothers and sisters, whoever wants to destroy 15 houses will receive 350 homes on this hill."