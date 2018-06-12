June 12 2018
|
Sivan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Settlers protest evacuation with annexation calls

The High Court of Justice ordered the demolition of the unauthorized homes built on private Palestinian property in response to a petition by the left-wing group Peace Now.

By
June 12, 2018 05:40
1 minute read.
Settlers protest evacuation with annexation calls

Rally at Netiv Haavot . (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Settlers and right-wing politicians protested Tuesday morning’s pending demolition of 15 homes in the Netiv Ha’avot outpost with calls for the annexation of Area C of the West Bank.

“We should see the quick application of Israeli sovereignty in Gush Etzion, on whose behalf we have given our lives and where our right to return has been realized,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


He spoke Monday evening on a makeshift stage set up on the edge of the outpost, which located on the edge of the Elazar settlement in Gush Etzion.

Thousands of settlers and right-wing activists gathered on the sandy lot to listen to songs and speeches as the sun set for the last time on the homes. Israeli flags fluttered in the distance.

The High Court of Justice ordered the demolition of the unauthorized homes built on private Palestinian property in response to a petition by the left-wing group Peace Now.

The homes were initially believed to be built on state land, but a land survey in preparation for authorization of the outpost discovered otherwise.

Temporary homes have been prepared for the families a short distance away and the evacuation is expected to be emotional, but non-violent.



Plans have been drawn up to build 350 new homes in the portion of the outpost on state land, but have yet to approved.
Ministers who spoke at the rally called on the government to authorize those homes and emphasized the absurdity of the High Court decree.

Some of the protestors briefly held up a large sign that said, "High Court judges are an embarrassment to a Jewish state."
Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi party member Naftali Bennett said, “My brothers and sisters, whoever wants to destroy 15 houses will receive 350 homes on this hill."


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Wednesd
June 12, 2018
Is Theresa May’s Britain friendlier to Israel?

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut