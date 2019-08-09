Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Friday, August 9, 2019



Av 8, 5779 New York



Light Candles at: 7:44 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at: 8:43 p.m.





Los Angeles



Light Candles at: 7:28 p.m.





Most Recent Videos from JPost

Shabbat Ends at: 8:28 p.m.Light Candles at: 6:53 p.m.Shabbat Ends at: 8:06 p.m.Light Candles at: 7:10 p.m.Shabbat Ends at : 8:09 p.m.Light Candles at: 7:04 p.m.Shabbat Ends at: 8:10 p.m.Light Candles at: 7:10 p.m.Shabbat Ends at: 8:07 p.m.Light Candles at: 7:56 p.m.Shabbat Ends at: 8:06 p.m.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });