Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Friday, August 9, 2019
Av 8, 5779
New York
Light Candles at: 7:44 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:43 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 7:28 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:28 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:53 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:06 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 7:10 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at : 8:09 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 7:04 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:10 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 7:10 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:07 p.m.Eilat
Light Candles at: 7:56 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:06 p.m.
