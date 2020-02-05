Shaked: Either we make history, or miss out on a chance of a century

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked visited the southern city of Sderot and spoke with students of a religious school before their army service on Wednesday. Shaked discussed the 'Deal of the Century' presented by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and argued that “we have a massive opportunity to make history or miss [the chance of] a century,” she called to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley to Israel before the March elections. Under the current 'Deal of the Century', most of the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank will be annexed to Israel proper. The Trump administration argued that, in the space of four years, Israel will be able to annex these lands even if the Palestinians refuse to agree to the deal. Shaked argued that the choice is between annexing these lands now or “a Palestinian terror state.” Shaked, and other right-leaning politicians, argue that any Palestinian state is something Israel cannot agree to.